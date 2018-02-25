People and country are first priority of my government  President

People and country are first priority of my government  President

February 25, 2018   11:45 am

By Yusuf Ariff

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the government needs to improve its policies, programmes and actions to better serve the people, while taking the message of the people at the recent election. 

“Taking the people’s message expressed at the recent LG Polls, the government needs to improve its policies, programmes and actions to serve our people better.” 

“The first priority of my government is the people and the country,” the President was quoted as saying by the official twitter account of the President’s Media Division. 

The President had said this after the Cabinet reshuffle commenced at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (25).

