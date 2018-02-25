Cabinet reshuffle on UPFA side expected soon

While congratulating the newly appointed Cabinet, State and Deputy Ministers following today’s Cabinet reshuffle, President Maithripala Sirisena has stated that changes will soon be made in the UPFA side as well.

He stated that these changes as well as those soon to be made on the UPFA side of the government will strengthen the National Government to better serve the country’s people.

Expressing his views at the Cabinet reshuffle at the Presidential Secretariat, the President said that in the future subject areas of some Ministries will be changed and will comes under purview of more appropriate institutions.

He also said that cabinet reshuffle of UPFA Ministers will be done within the next two weeks and further said that necessary changes to be made in State institutions and Corporations in the future to enhance efficiency.

President Sirisena said that the future plans of the government will be implement successfully for the betterment of the public while doing the necessary alterations and rectifications taking into the consideration of the message the people given to the government.

“I congratulate the newly appointed Cabinet, State and Deputy Ministers. These changes as well as those soon to be made on the UPFA side of the government will strengthen us to better serve our people,” the President tweeted.

This was after 10 changes were made to the ministerial portfolios held by the United National Party (UNP). This included six Cabinet portfolios, three State Minister portfolios and one Deputy Minister portfolio.