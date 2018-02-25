Met Department issues weather warning

The Department of meteorology says that due to a wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery weather condition is expected to enhance over the island.

Heavy falls (above 100mm) can be expected at some places in the Eastern, Uva, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Polonnaruwa districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the early warning center said issuing a special weather bulletin, valid for the next 24 hours.

Regarding the sea areas, it said that heavy showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Galle viaBatticaloa and Hambantota.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the advisory said.

Naval and fishing communities have been requested to be vigilant in this regards.