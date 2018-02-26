30-year-old dies after being shot inside his home

February 26, 2018   08:25 am

A 30-year-old man has died after he was shot inside his own home by an unidentified gunman in the Batekumbura area in Polgahawela. 

Police said that the suspect had entered the house carried out the shooting and fled. 

The victim was rushed to the Polgahawela Hospital in critical condition, however he succumbed to injuries a short while later. 

The postmortem examination is to be carried out today (26) while Polgahawela Police is conducting further investigations. 

