Three rescued, one missing after car topples into canal
February 26, 2018 10:10 am
One person is reported missing while 3 others were rescued after a car toppled into the Viyana canal on Badulla-Mahiyangana road this morning, the Police spokesman said. A car traveling from Badulla to Mahiyanganaya had veered off the road and toppled into the Viyana canal near the 17th Mile Post Junction at around 6.20am this morning. Three persons including the driver of the car and a woman have been rescued after the incident while one of the passengers is still missing. Search operations are being carried out with assistance of Mahiyanganaya Police. The woman who was rescued had been admitted to the Mahiyanganaya Hospital due sustaining minor injuries.