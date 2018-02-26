Three rescued, one missing after car topples into canal By Yusuf Ariff One person is reported missing while 3 others were rescued after a car toppled into the Viyana canal on Badulla-Mahiyangana road this morning, the Police spokesman said. A car traveling from Badulla to Mahiyanganaya had veered off the road and toppled into the Viyana canal near the 17th Mile Post Junction at around 6.20am this morning. Three persons including the driver of the car and a woman have been rescued after the incident while one of the passengers is still missing. Search operations are being carried out with assistance of Mahiyanganaya Police. The woman who was rescued had been admitted to the Mahiyanganaya Hospital due sustaining minor injuries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.