-

President Maithripala Sirisena signed the special condolence book to mark the death of the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Sri Lanka, Ms. Una McCauley at the United Nations Office in Sri Lanka.

In a special message of condolence to the UN Secretary General António Guterres, the President stated that Ms. Una MaCauley was a talented professional who served in Sri Lanka with a thorough understanding regarding the vision of the UN.

Later, the President extended his deepest sympathies to the UN and the family members and relatives of late Ms. Una McCauley on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka and its citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also joined the United Nations Country Team in Sri Lanka in honouring the life and work of Ms. McCauley.

This morning (26), the United Nations Family came together to collectively observe a moment of silence in remembrance of the life and legacy of Late UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Sri Lanka.

Ms. McCauley passed away on Friday night, while on medical leave, undergoing treatment. Her untimely demise has been a shock to the UN Family, who dearly miss her charismatic leadership and friendship, the UN office in Colombo said.

The funeral service is planned to take place on Friday, 2 March 2018 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The remains will lie at the Jayaratne “Restpect” Parlour, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo 8, from 1.30 p.m. - 3.30 p.m. The cremation will be at 4.00 p.m. at the Borella Cemetery.