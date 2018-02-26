Man shot dead inside bus in Mirijjawila

Man shot dead inside bus in Mirijjawila

February 26, 2018   01:12 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A person has been shot and killed by an unidentified gunman inside a passenger transport bus in Mirijjawila, Hambantota. 

Ada Derana reporter said that an individual who had been returning from a court case has been gunned down inside a private bus plying the Matara-Ampara route.

He said that the suspect had gotten in to the bus from near the Mirijjawila Junction and after the bus had traveled for around 3 kilometers, he pulled out the gun and shot the passenger before getting off the bus and fleeing in a car.

The victim, S.H. Chandana, 33, had been returning home after being present for a case heard at the Tangalle court. He is believed to be a suspect in a murder trial. 

