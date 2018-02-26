Lorry crashes into five shops after driver falls asleep

A lorry which veered off the road has crashed into and caused damages to five shops in the Inamaluwa area on the Dambulla-Habarana main road this morning (26).

The driver and his assistant of the vehicle have been admitted to the Dambulla base Hospital with injuries following the accident which had occurred at around 4.50am.

The accident had been caused due to the driver of the lorry, transporting rice from Polonnaruwa to Colombo, had fallen asleep on the wheel.

No people were occupying the shops at the time of the accident and therefore no one else had sustained any injuries from the crash, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, the shops have suffered serious damages, according to him.

The accident was also recorded by the CCTV cameras of one of the shops.