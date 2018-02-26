SriLankan explains flight delays and congestion at BIA

SriLankan Airlines says that several flights have been delayed due to a combination of unforeseen events including a bird strike damaging one of its aircraft.

The airline requests all passengers to check in for their flights online, to contact the 24 hour call center on 011-97331979 or their travel agent before going to the Bandaranaike International Airport.

“SriLankan Airlines regrets the continuing delays and congestion at Colombo Airport. Due to a combination of unforeseen events, including a bird strike which damaged an aircraft in Cochin, our valued customers have been subjected to great inconvenience and delayed flights.”

“We request all our passengers to check in for their flights online, to contact our 24 hour call center on 011-97331979 or their travel agent before going to the Bandaranaike International Airport,” the airline said in a statement today (26).

SriLankan Airlines assured that they are working around the clock to restore normal services.