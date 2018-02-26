Aloysius and Palisena file revision applications for bail

February 26, 2018   04:56 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The attorneys representing the owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena today filed revision applications seeking bail before the Colombo High Court.

The officer-in-charge of the CID’s financial crimes division, the director of the CID and the Attorney General have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petitioners point out that their bail application was rejected by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, under the Public Property Act.

However, they request that the decision of the Magistrate’s Court be revised and bail granted as no crimes have been uncovered under the Public Property Act, in the reports presented by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). 

