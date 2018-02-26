Showery weather condition expected to continue

-

The Department of Meteorology says that due to the wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to continue over the island.

Heavy falls (above 100mm) can be expected at some places in the Western, Eastern, Uva, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Polonnaruwa districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the special weather bulletin said.

The sea areas

Due to the active cloudiness in the South-Eastern sea areas, the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa is high.

The Met Department has requested naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard.

Heavy showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Galle via Hambantota, it said.