12 hour water cut on Wednesday

The water supply to several areas including Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Ja-Ela, Katunayake-Seeduwa and parts of Gampaha will be suspended for 12 hours on Wednesday (28) from 9.00am to 9.00pm due to urgent repairs, the Water Board said.

Accordingly the water cut will affect Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara and Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha areas as well as Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela and Katunayake-Seeduwa urban council areas.

In addition to this, the water supply to Dekatana, Namaluwa, Malwana, Kalukodayawa and Dompe in the Dompe Pradeshiya Sabha area and Ihala Yagoda, Pahala Yagoda, Piyaratne Mawatha, Weliweriya, Rathupanwala and the Biyagama zone in the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area will also be suspended during the aforementioned time period.