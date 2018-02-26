UNP MPs ready to bring no-confidence against PM - Range Bandara

State Minister Palitha Range Bandara says that several UNP members including himself are ready to bring a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“We need to make a complete change in the United National Party. Starting with the leadership. Without doing that this party cannot go forward, no matter what Cabinet reshuffle is carried out or what ‘generations’ are created,” he said.

He urged the party’s leadership to listen to the voice of the people who are supporting the UNP. “This is not the voice of Anamaduwa or Puttalam, it is the voice of the entire country.”

The UNP Puttalam District MP also urged the UNP ministers and parliamentarians not to be selfish, to stop thinking only about themselves and to think about the party and its founding leaders.

He claimed that the UNP is continuing to become a ‘hollow party’ today and that this should not be allowed.

Range Bandara said that if they are unable to do good for the party even through this effort, then they would unapologetically have to bring forth a motion of no-confidence very soon.

“We will have to bring that no-confidence motion regarding the individual in whom the country has no confidence.”

“Several UNP MPs area prepared to take the initiative to bring that no-confidence motion,” he said, speaking at a press briefing in Puttalam today (26).

The State Minister of Irrigation has been a vocal critic of the present UNP leadership in the wake of the party’s defeat at the recent Local Government election.