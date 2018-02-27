Body of missing boy found in Iranawila jungle

Body of missing boy found in Iranawila jungle

February 27, 2018   09:51 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The body of a 9-year-old school boy who was reported missing 2 days ago has been recovered from a jungle at Iranawila area in Chilaw, Ada Derana Reporter said.

The boy is suspected to have been abducted and murdered by an unidentified individual.

The deceased, Sudeera Normal, 9, a resident of Samidugama in Iranawila, was reported missing on Sunday (25).

The CCTV camera of a shop in Iranawila had recorded footage of the boy being accompanied by a certain unidentified individual on the day of his disappearance.

Following a search carried out by the villagers, the naked body of the boy was found this morning (27) inside a jungle in Iranawila.

Police suspect that a crime may have been committed before the boy was murdered.

Chilaw Police is conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories