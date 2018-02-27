Body of missing boy found in Iranawila jungle

The body of a 9-year-old school boy who was reported missing 2 days ago has been recovered from a jungle at Iranawila area in Chilaw, Ada Derana Reporter said.

The boy is suspected to have been abducted and murdered by an unidentified individual.

The deceased, Sudeera Normal, 9, a resident of Samidugama in Iranawila, was reported missing on Sunday (25).

The CCTV camera of a shop in Iranawila had recorded footage of the boy being accompanied by a certain unidentified individual on the day of his disappearance.

Following a search carried out by the villagers, the naked body of the boy was found this morning (27) inside a jungle in Iranawila.

Police suspect that a crime may have been committed before the boy was murdered.

Chilaw Police is conducting further investigations.