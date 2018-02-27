University non-academic staff brace for strike
February 27, 2018 10:47 am
University non-academic staff trade unions have decided to launch an indefinite strike from tomorrow (27) based on several demands.
Chairman of the University Trade Union Joint Committee, Edward Malwattage, said that they decided to resort to trade union action as authorities have repeatedly failed to respond to their demands.
He warned that if immediate steps are not taken to address their grievances, the strike will be carried out at universities across the island.