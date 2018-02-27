SriLankan Airlines flights cancelled and delayed
February 27, 2018 12:08 pm
SriLankan Airlines has announced that four flights will be cancelled tomorrow (28) while another 8 flights scheduled for today will be delayed, due to unavoidable circumstances.
The following flights have been cancelled:
UL707 from Colombo to Seychelles
UL708 from Seychelles to Colombo
UL143 from Colombo to Mumbai
UL 144 from Mumbai to Colombo
The airline said that all passengers of UL143/144 will be transferred to UL141 (Colombo-Mumbai) and UL142 (Mumbai-Colombo).
Meanwhile the following flights from Colombo will be delayed today:
UL402 - Colombo to Bangkok
UL173 - Colombo to Bangalore
UL165 - Colombo to Cochin
UL121 - Colombo to Chennai
UL404 - Colombo to Bangkok
UL159 - Colombo to Visakhapatnam
UL161 - Colombo to Trivandrum
UL880 - Colombo to Guangzhou
Passengers are requested to contact their Travel Agent, the nearest SriLankan Airlines Office or the SriLankan Airlines Global Contact Center on 0094197331979 for further details.