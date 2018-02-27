Tense situation in Ampara now under control - Police

The Police Headquarters says that a tense situation which had prevailed in the Ampara town last night has presently been brought under control.

The tense situation was the result of a dispute after a group of persons had visited a shop located on D.S. Senanayake Street in Ampara for a meal.

The group in question had attacked the establishment and also caused damages to several nearby places of business and a mosque. They had also caused damages to several vehicles parked near those businesses.

Following the incident, the Police had taken steps to maintain law and order in the area while the Police Special Task Force (STF) was deployed to tighten the security in the area last night.

When contacted y Ada Derana, the Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the tense situation which had prevailed last night has been brought under control as of now and that security has been ensured in the area.

However, statements have been recorded from several persons with regard to the incident while legal action will be initiated based on that information and CCTV footage, he said.

The spokesman said that should the need arise, the assistance of the military will be sought.