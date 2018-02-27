Stay order preventing action against Gotabaya further extended

The stay order issued by the Appeal Court, preventing the FCID from taking action against former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa under the Public Property Act, has been further extended until March 23.

The FCID had lodged a case against the former Defence Secretary for the misappropriation of public funds for the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa museum under the Public Properties Act.

Rajapaksa had filed a writ petition with the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order preventing the police from arresting him.

A stay order was issued on the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID) preventing any action against former Secretary of Defence on November 29, 2017. It was later extended till February 25, 2018.