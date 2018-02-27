Govt blamed for current state of anarchy

The Maithri-Ranil government has caused a state of anarchy in the country which will lead to the inability of establishing the local government institutions until the end of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, CaFFE Executive Director Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon said.

Speaking at a Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) press conference today (27), he said that the problem of establishing the local government institutions will not be resolved until it is decided who will form alliances with whom.

He stated that even the recent Cabinet reshuffle only managed to cause even more chaos in the country’s political situation.

Tennakoon charged that this crisis which was created by the President and the Prime Minister would further delay the people’s expectations in local governance.

The National Organiser of the National Election Monitoring Centre Rasanga Harischandra also participated in the press conference held in Colombo.