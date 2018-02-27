Establishing LG bodies postponed

Establishing LG bodies postponed

February 27, 2018   06:00 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The establishing of the Local Government institutions, for which elections were recently held, has been postponed until March 20 on the request of the Elections Commission, Minister Faiszer Musthapha said.

The Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government made this announcement during a press conference held in Colombo today (27). 

The 8,325 new members elected to 340 Local Government bodies at the election held on February 10 were expected to assume duties in their respective local bodies on March 06.

However, the minister said that the Elections Commission had requested for the postponement of establishing the LG bodies. 

