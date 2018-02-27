One injured after tree falls on vehicle in Pamankada

Tree falls on three-wheeler at Padukka Junction in Homagama.

One person has been injured after a tree fell on top of a vehicle on Dutugemunu Mawatha in Pamankada.

The tree had fallen on top of a car during the strong winds accompanied by heavy rain experienced in the area.

The vehicle has also been severely damaged while the injured persons has been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital

Severe traffic congestion has been reported in the area due to the incident while heavy traffic has also been reported on the Colombo-Horana (120) route.

Police Spokesman said that the road is currently being cleared for traffic and that the fallen tree is being cut and removed.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible until the road is cleared.

Meanwhile another tree had fallen at around 4.30pm at Padukka Junction in Homagama.

The tree had damaged a three-wheeler, however no one was harmed.