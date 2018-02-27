One injured after tree falls on vehicle in Pamankada
Tree falls on three-wheeler at Padukka Junction in Homagama.

One injured after tree falls on vehicle in Pamankada

February 27, 2018   06:19 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

One person has been injured after a tree fell on top of a vehicle on Dutugemunu Mawatha in Pamankada.

The tree had fallen on top of a car during the strong winds accompanied by heavy rain experienced in the area.

The vehicle has also been severely damaged while the injured persons has been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital 

Severe traffic congestion has been reported in the area due to the incident while heavy traffic has also been reported on the Colombo-Horana (120) route.

Police Spokesman said that the road is currently being cleared for traffic and that the fallen tree is being cut and removed. 

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible until the road is cleared. 

Meanwhile another tree had fallen at around 4.30pm at Padukka Junction in Homagama.

The tree had damaged a three-wheeler, however no one was harmed. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories