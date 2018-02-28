-

Amid growing military ties between Sri Lanka and China in the recent years, Sri Lanka’s Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne on Tuesday said his country will not take any action that will jeopardise India’s security concerns.

Participating in a seminar in New Delhi, the visiting Navy chief said, “Our political leadership lead by President Sirisena and Prime Minister R Wickremesinghe clearly stated that the Government will not enter into military alliance with any country for making our bases available to them.”

He also said there had been widespread claim about Hambantota port in Sri Lanka being earmarked to be used as a military base. “I can assure that no action will be taken in our harbours and waters which would jeopardise India’s security concerns.”

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2018 at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, the former Sri Lankan Navy chief also said his leaders had assured security of the strategically important port will be the responsibility of the Sri Lankan Army and Navy.

His statement came in the backdrop of Chinese companies last year taking over Hambantota port on long-term lease.

Sri Lanka formally handed over the Hambantota port to China on a 99-year lease, which government critics have denounced as an erosion of the country’s sovereignty in December last year.

The China Merchants Port Holdings Company (CMPort) and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority will own the port and the investment zone around it, according to officials.

The Chinese firm will now hold 70 percent stake in a joint venture with the state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), who will hold the remaining 30 percent

This led to concerns in the Indian security establishment as China is increasingly flexing its maritime muscle in the Indian Ocean region. It is strategically important to India as more than 70 per cent of its export and import passes through the sea lanes here. China has forged naval ties with its close ally Pakistan and is constructing its Gawadar port which again poses a threat to India security.

Maldives has also inked a pact with China to build a port in the island country thereby enabling Beijing to have a permanent maritime footprint in that region. Moreover, reports indicate talks are on between the two countries to allow China access to more islands there and it can pose a grave threat to India.

