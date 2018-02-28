Mathews ruled out of Nidahas Trophy 2018
February 28, 2018 08:25 am
Sri Lanka limited-overs captain Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of next month’s tri-nation Twenty20 tournament after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday.
The hosts will be led by Dinesh Chandimal in the series starting 6 March at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. India and Bangladesh are the other two teams.
Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 20-man preliminary squad that will be cropped to 15 on Wednesday.
“Angelo Mathews was not considered for selection as he is still recovering from the injury he suffered during the concluded Tri-Nation Series in Bangladesh,” the board said in a release.
Mathews, 30, was in January named as Sri Lanka’s captain in the shorter format until the 2019 World Cup.
But the all-rounder has been beset by injuries and has led the side in just a single one-day international, against Zimbabwe in Dhaka last month.
Sri Lanka recently swept their Bangladesh tour, winning both the Test and T20 series, after a come-from-behind win in the tri-series involving Zimbabwe. -Agencies
Sri Lanka preliminary squad for Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018:
Dinesh Chandimal – Captain
Upul Tharanga
Danushka Gunathilaka
Kusal Mendis
Dasun Shanaka
Kusal Janith Perera
Thisara Perera
Jeewan Mendis
Suranga Lakmal
Niroshan Dickwella
Sadeera Samarawickrama
Isuru Udana
Jeffrey Vandersay
Akila Dananjaya
Amila Aponso
Asitha Fernando
Lahiru Kumara
Nuwan Pradeep
Dushmantha Chameera
Dananjaya De Silva
The final 15 member squad would be announced on the 28th February, 2018.