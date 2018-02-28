Cabinet approval for amended draft National Audit Bill

The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the amended draft National Audit Bill, co-Cabinet Spokesman Gayantha Karunathilake said.

A cabinet sub-committee chaired by Minister of Special Assignments Dr Sarath Amunugama was appointed last week to recommend any amendments if necessary to the National Audit Bill when it was discussed last week.

He said that the recommendations submitted by the cabinet sub-committee were taken into consideration by the Cabinet, which decided to approve the draft National Audit Bill subject to the inclusion of the amendments proposed in the recommendations.