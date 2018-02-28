Cabinet approval for amended draft National Audit Bill

Cabinet approval for amended draft National Audit Bill

February 28, 2018   01:35 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the amended draft National Audit Bill, co-Cabinet Spokesman Gayantha Karunathilake said. 

A cabinet sub-committee chaired by Minister of Special Assignments Dr Sarath Amunugama was appointed last week to recommend any amendments if necessary to the National Audit Bill when it was discussed last week. 

He said that the recommendations submitted by the cabinet sub-committee were taken into consideration by the Cabinet, which decided to approve the draft National Audit Bill subject to the inclusion of the amendments proposed in the recommendations.   

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories