Father gives daughter poison before committing suicide
February 28, 2018 03:54 pm
A murder-suicide has been reported from Homagama, where a 41-year-old man reportedly gave poison to his 3-eyar-old disabled daughter before consuming the poison himself.
The incident had occurred this morning (28) while the girl’s mother and elder sister were not at home.
The reasons behind the apparent murder-suicide has not been uncovered yet, however it has been reported that the father had been troubled due to his daughter’s disability.