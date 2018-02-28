Suspect arrested over Mirijjawila bus shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting and killed of a person inside a bus at Mirijjawila.

The getaway car used by the suspects to escape after the shooting has also been taken into police custody, Ada Derana reporter said.

S.H. Chandana, 33, was shot and killed while travelling inside a private passenger transport bus in Mirijjawila, Hambantota on Monday (26).

The victim, a suspect in a murder trial, was returning home after being present for a case heard at the Tangalle court when he was gunned down inside a bus plying the Matara-Ampara route.

The suspect had gotten in to the bus from near the Mirijjawila Junction and after the bus had traveled for around 3 kilometers, he pulled out the gun and shot the passenger before getting off the bus and fleeing in a car, according to eyewitness reports.