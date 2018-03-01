57 persons remanded over Thambuttegama protest

57 persons who were arrested during Thambuttegama protest were produced before Thambuttegama Magistrate Court and they were remanded till March 5, according to police media unit.

A tense situation was reported at Tambuttegama yesterday(28)town as police fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters who were attacking the Thambuttegama Police Station with stones.



A large number of villagers gathered near the police station and staged a protest blocking Kurunegala-Anuradhapura road at Police Junction in Thambuttegama.

The protest was launched against granting permission to a Chinese bottled water company to utilize the Rajanganaya Wewa, which is supplying water to 17,000 acres of cultivations.

The angry mobs pelted stones at the Thambuttegama Police Station and also stormed the premises after they were instructed to clear the road for traffic.

Riot police were later deployed to disperse the protesters.