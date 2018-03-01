PM says all state institutions will strengthened to eradicate drug terrorism

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the government has launched a program to eradicate the ‘drug terrorism’ that is spreading in every village of the country by strengthening the police and all state institutions and destroying the trafficking network that brings the illicit drugs into the country.



Prime Minister Wickremesinghe made this statement participating in an event marking the 35th anniversary of the Special Task Force (STF) police and passing out of the 169 new officers, who completed the 74th Basic Training Course at the STF Training College in Katukurunda.



“As a government we are working to develop the police force. Especially today we are losing the future generation of our country ecause of drugs. The Police, the Army, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education are working together to control this situation. A special section of this task has been assigned to this Special Task Force,” the Premier said.



He requested the novice STF officers to give the contribution of the STF, which has been recognized by the UN Peacekeeping Force as one of the best police services in the world, to the government’s battle against drugs and safeguard the dignity and pride of the force.



The Premier said since 2015 the present government that has worked to strengthen the police in the country has provided all the necessary financial assistance to the police. Due to the actions carried out during the past two and a half years, the Sri Lanka police have been globally recognized.



“That is why you have been assigned to the work of the United Nations Peacekeeping operations. The present government has provided financial provisions to reorganize the outdated rules to modernize the police and to enhance the welfare of the officers,” he said.



The Prime Minister requested the assistance of the police force to control the drug menace. He added that the police, Army, Navy, Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Youth Affairs and the Sri Lanka Customs should cooperate in this regard. The Prime Minister said that the Attorney-General’s Department should stand firm.



The Prime Minister also presented awards to the best student officers in recognition of their talents at the ceremony