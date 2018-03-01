Disciplinary inquires commence into the death of a Principal during leadership training program

Disciplinary inquires are being conducted on 11 officials and 2 of them have been removed from posts over the death of a principal during leadership training.

The leadership training program being conducted for principals was cancelled on February 20 until the completion of inquires into the death of a principal during a training exercise, said the Ministry of Education.

Issuing a media release, the Education Ministry said that the program has been halted after the death of the principal of Suchi National School in Hambantota.



The principal, Rohini Kumari, died while taking part in a leadership training program held in Kurunegala.

She had previously taken part in two leadership training programs held in Rantambe and Kuda Oya and had also served as a cadet officer.