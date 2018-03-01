Two Sri Lankan businessmen arrested for smuggling foreign currency

Two Sri Lankan male businessmen bound to Dubai were apprehended while attempting to smuggle foreign currency and Sri Lankan Rupees by the Custom Officials at Bandaranaike International Airport yesterday (28).

Kuwait Dinar 5685 equivalent to Sri Lankan Rupees 2,850,000 and Sri Lankan Rupees worth 2,000,000 was among the seized stock of currency, reports claim.

The suspects aged 45 and 47 have been identified as residents of Colombo.

Further investigations in this regard are being carried out by BIA Customs.