Rajanganaya project planned to provide clean drinking water for residents - NWSDB

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) states that it has been planned to provide drinking water from Rajanganaya tank project to those affected by the kidney disease of the same area.

Chairman of the NWSDB, K. A. Ansar said that the agitations carried out by farmers in Tambuttegama yesterday (28) was organized without the proper knowledge regarding the project.

Water of Rajangana tank will be utilized for drinking water purposes without harming the cultivation of farmers, said the NWSDB Chairman K.A. Ansar.