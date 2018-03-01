-

Prince Mired Bin Ra’ad Bin Zeid Al-Hussein, Special Envoy on the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from March 4th to 7th, 2018.

The visit of the Special Envoy takes place in the wake of Sri Lanka becoming the 163rd State Party to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, having deposited the Instrument of Accession in December 2017.

Sri Lanka’s accession to the Convention has been hailed by the international community as a very positive development, and it has immensely contributed towards building a positive image of Sri Lanka in the international arena, the government said in a statement.

During his visit, Prince Mired is scheduled to call on the President and Prime Minister, and to meet with Secretaries to the Ministries of Defence and Resettlement, Commander of the Army, and officials in-charge of mine-clearance.

The visit also includes a field visit to a mine-clearance site in Muhamalai, Jaffna on the morning of Tuesday (March 6).