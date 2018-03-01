Kuruminiyagala forest fire not controlled yet

March 1, 2018   02:38 pm

By Manushi Silva

The fire which erupted at Monaragala Wellawaya Kuruminiyagala Forest reserve yesterday (28) is still burning out of control, said Wellawaya Police.

400 acres of the forest have been destroyed by the fire, Ada Derana Correspondent reported.

The fire is spreading due to strong winds and dry weather in the region, Disaster Management units said.

The attempts to control the fire since last night have not been a success it is reported.

 

