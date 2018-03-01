People have become fed up with politics - Ravi

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake says that certain individuals who entered parliament through the National List and are holding top positions in the United National Party (UNP) are currently engaged in an attempt to destroy the party.

Responding to questions from reporters following an event held in central Colombo, he said that the UNP requires true change from within as demanded by the people and that the party has to undergo restructuring.

The former Finance Minister charged that certain individuals who only entered Parliament through the National List and have no voter base are today taking the decision of the party.

He stated that today the people have become fed up with politics in the country and that he too is among the people in that category.