Prominent UNP members support no-confidence against PM - Mahindananda

UPFA Parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage claims that several unexpected prominent figures in the United National Party (UNP) are supporting the no-confidence motion which is to be brought against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking at Joint Opposition press briefing in Colombo today (1), the former minister alleged that senior figures of the UNP have already started signing the motion of no confidence.

However, he said that the Joint Opposition will definitely support such a no-confidence motion.