NPC adopts resolution calling for intl court to probe war crime allegations

Sri Lanka’s Northern Province Council has passed a resolution requesting the UN Human Right Council to establish an International Court to investigate allegations of war crimes against the armed forces during the decade-long civil war between the LTTE and the Army.

The resolution, which was submitted by the Northern Provincial Councilor MK Shivajilingam, was passed with a majority at the 117th council session held yesterday.

Shivajilingam said the government had failed to take action to probe into war crime charges despite the UNHRC resolutions passed since 2013.

“A probe by the government to solve human rights violations cannot be trusted. Since the latest UNHRC session has begun, a resolution should be sent to it,” he said

“This council calls upon the UN and the international community to require Sri Lanka to ratify the Rome statute as recommended by the OHCHR investigation on Sri Lanka,” the resolution said.

It also urged India, US and European Union to mediate a political solution in Sri Lanka “recognising that the Tamil people are a Nation with their traditional homeland in the contiguous north East region of Sri Lanka.”

The council resolution came as the UNHRC began its 37th session on February 26.

A report submitted by its chief Zeid Raad Al Hussein advocated application of universal jurisdiction on Sri Lanka to ensure accountability.

