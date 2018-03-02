President says his policies against bribery and corruption never changed

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that his policies against bribery and corruption have never changed and that the proposals for the development projects to fulfil the needs of the people will carried be forth transparently and without any irregularities.

President Sirisena expressed these views while handing over newly opened class rooms to children in Girithale Janapada Kanishta Vidyalaya, Polonnaruwa, today (01).

Meanwhile handing over the two-storey class rooms building to the students of Hingurakgoda Yodha Ela Maha Vidyalaya was also held today with the presence of the President.

Later, addressing the gathering, the President said that he will conduct development projects to revamp 2400 reservoirs in dry zones, a task none of the previous governments have done.

Under this programme, 123 irrigation tanks of Polonnaruwa district will be renovated, the President said that adding the water issue faced by the people in the district over the last 60 years will be over at the end of this year permanently.

The President further said that at present, he has received invitation to vest the newly constructed class room buildings at 142 schools among the 240 schools in the Polonnaruwa district, with the students.

President Sirisena pointed out that as the necessary facilities given for the education of the children they should get good academic results too.

He also said that a programme will be implemented in the future after consulting the relevant Principals and Educational officials to achieve good academic results after understanding the flaws shown by the school children in the Polonnaruwa district at the examinations.

Source: PMD