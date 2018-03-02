SriLankan flight diverted to Frankfurt due to medical emergency

SriLankan flight diverted to Frankfurt due to medical emergency

March 2, 2018   10:05 am

By Manushi Silva

SriLankan Airlines flight UL504 en-route from London to Colombo was diverted to and landed safely in Frankfurt airport last night (01),  due to a medical emergency.

The most important factor was the health and safety of the passenger in concern, SriLankan Airlines said in a statement.

“We have made every arrangement to meet the needs of our customers who were affected by this incident.”

The expected time of departure from Frankfurt will be notified shortly, once Frankfurt airport re-opens after the usual nighttime closure, the airline said.

