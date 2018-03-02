Suspects arrested with 75 grams of heroin following raids in several areas

Six persons were apprehended with more than 75 grams of heroin during raids carried out in Ratmalana, Maharagama, Wattala and Peliyagoda areas.

A 35-year-old person was arrested in Ratmalana for the possession of 2.38 grams of heroin by the Mount Lavinia Police.

Another suspect was apprehended with 19.35 grams of heroin in Maharagama.

Another was apprehended with 2.53 grams of heroin in Arawwala, Maharagama.

He was identifies as a 31-year-old; a resident of Kirulopane.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officials arrested a person with 25.8 grams of heroin in Hekitta, Wattala.

Another female suspect was arrested by the PNB with 10.7 grams of heroin upon the suspect’s revelations following interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Western Province Anti-Vice squad arrested a 35-year-old person with 15.15 grams of heroin.