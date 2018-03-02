Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena re-remanded

The owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena were re-remanded till March 15 by the Fort Magistrate a short while ago.

Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena were produced again before Fort Magistrate earlier today (02).

They were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on February 04 following a complaint lodged by present Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Indrajit Coomaraswamy.

They were arrested by CID officers who arrived at their respective residences in Colombo.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) filed its first ‘B Report’ in court over the investigation into the controversial issuance of treasury bonds and cited the aforementioned names as suspects.

