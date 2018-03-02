Lalith Weeratunga allowed to travel overseas

The Court of Appeal has temporarily lifted the overseas travel ban imposed on former Presidential Secretary Lalith Weeratunga from March 20 to April 30.

Weeratunga filed a revision application in the Court of Appeal this week, following the Colombo High Court’s decision to reject his request to go abroad.

The application was taken up for consideration today (2) before a judge bench compromising President of the Court of Appeal and Justice Shiran Gunaratne.

The attorney representing the former Secretary to the President informed the court that his client requires to travel to Australia and Qatar due to official and personal reason.

Therefore the defence counsel requested the court to temporarily lift the oversea travel ban which is currently in effect for the time period from March 20 to April 30.

In response to this, the State Counsel stated that the Attorney General has no objections to the request.

On January 29, the Colombo High Court had rejected a request made by Weeratunga that he be allowed to travel abroad.

Lalith Weeratunga and former Director General of the TRC Anusha Palpita, who were sentenced over the ‘Sil Cloth’ case, were granted bail by the Colombo HC on September 20.

However, they were ordered to hand over their passports to the court.