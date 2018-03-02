Elephant goes on rampage in Kataragama Kiri Vehera

Elephant goes on rampage in Kataragama Kiri Vehera

March 2, 2018   02:49 pm

By Manushi Silva

A tense situation erupted in  Kataragama Kri Vehera premises yesterday (01) when an elephant that was being escorted for a bath, went on a rampage.

A large number of devotees were present within Kiri Vehera premises when the incident took place at around 12 noon yesterday, Ada Derana Correspondent reported.

However, no casualties or property damage was reported from the incident as the mahouts were able to control the elephant with great effort.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories