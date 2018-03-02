Elephant goes on rampage in Kataragama Kiri Vehera

A tense situation erupted in Kataragama Kri Vehera premises yesterday (01) when an elephant that was being escorted for a bath, went on a rampage.

A large number of devotees were present within Kiri Vehera premises when the incident took place at around 12 noon yesterday, Ada Derana Correspondent reported.

However, no casualties or property damage was reported from the incident as the mahouts were able to control the elephant with great effort.