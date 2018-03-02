15-year-old girl dies after fainting at school

March 2, 2018   04:35 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A 15-year-old girl who had fainted at her school in Pussellawa has reportedly been pronounced dead ion admission to the hospital, police said. 

Police said that the girl in question had fainted and collapsed this afternoon near the dancing room of the school in Atabage, Pussellawa.

She was immediately rushed to the Gampola Government Hospital, however was pronounced dead on admission. 

The remains of the girl, a 15-year-old from Panwilatenna in Millagahatenna, have been placed at the mortuary of the Gampola Hospital while the postmortem examination is to be performed today (2).

Pussellawa Police is conducting an investigation into the death. 

