Unity govts with two major parties are always a challenge - PM

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday said that the recent Local Government election was a barometer and a very strong message to the government to be more active and that the changes promised have not taken place fast enough.

“Last local government election was a barometer and a very, very strong message to the government that they should be more active,” he said, participating in a discussion during the ‘Invest Sri Lanka’ Forum held in Singapore.

He stated that unfortunately the country went into an election at a time when there was a rapid increase in cost of living and there was a shortage of fertiliser.

“Not really the atmosphere for elections, nevertheless it’s a barometer that the changes we promised have not taken place fast enough.” He noted that the government also spent the first two years in stabilizing the economy.

When asked as to how much of a challenge the unity government initiated by him has proven to be in pushing reform, he said that unity governments with the two major parties are always a challenge.

“We do have agreement on reforms in many areas and the plus point is the stability.”

“Because once the unity governments are over, whoever comes to power it’s very unlikely that they are going to change the system,” he said.

In his final message to the investors gathered at the forum, the PM said: “Come to Sri Lanka. Look at the investment opportunities. And even if you don’t find something initially, you’ll have a good holiday.”