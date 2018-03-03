Police officers assaulted during drug raid in Anamaduwa

A group of police officers attached to Anti-Vice squad, Puttalam were attacked last night (02) during a drug operation carried out in Thonigala, Anamaduwa.



The assault had taken place at around 9.30 pm during a raid on an illegal drug operation, it is reported.

A sub-inspector and two constables attached to Puttalam Anti – Vice squad who assaulted were during the raid were admitted to Anamaduwa District Hospital and later transferred to the Puttalam Base Hospital.

Anamaduwa Police have commenced investigations to apprehend the suspects.