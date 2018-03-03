Three arrested with firearms and ammunition

Three suspects have been arrested by police in Kotugoda, Gampaha for the illegal possession of firearms.

The arrests were made following a tip-off received by Gampaha Police Headquarters.

The operation resulted in the seizure of one T-56 assault rifle, 58 bullets, one U.S.-manufactured automatic pistol with 8 bullets, 38-type revolver and 3 bullets following raids carried out in four houses.

The suspects aged 29, 31, and 41 were identified as residents of Kotugoda and Udugampola.

Further investigations into the arrests are being carried out by Gampaha Police.