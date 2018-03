The Final rites of late Venerable Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thero will be held on Thursday (08) at Independence Square under state patronage.

The Chief incumbent of Sri Sambodhi Viharaya, Colombo and founder of “The Buddhist” channel Venerable Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thero passed away earlier today (03).

The Thero was 54 years of age at the time of his demise.