Non-academic university staff strike continues for the 5th day

The strike launched by non-academic university staff based on several demands is being continued for the 5th consecutive day.



Chairman of the University Trade Union Joint Committee, Edward Malwattage, said that they have decided to resort to trade union action as authorities have repeatedly failed to respond to their demands.

Meanwhile, the State University examinations scheduled to be held during the weekend have been postponed until further notice due to the strike action by non-academic staff, University Grants Commission said.

University non-academic staff trade unions decided to launch an indefinite strike from February 27, based on several demands.