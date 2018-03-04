Gazette notification on banning the sale of cigarettes near schools to be issued soon

The gazette notification pertaining to the banning the sale of cigarettes within a radius of 100 metres from a school will be issued on April 07, Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.

The gazette will be issued concurrently with the World Health day which falls on the same day, it is reported.

Although it was decided to halt the sale of cigarettes within a distance of 500 meters from the school premises, it has now been reduced to 100 m.