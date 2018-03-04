139th Royal-Thomian BATTLE OF THE BLUES rescheduled

139th Royal-Thomian BATTLE OF THE BLUES rescheduled

March 4, 2018   02:17 pm

By Manushi Silva

Sri Lanka’s blue ribbon cricket encounter, the ‘Battle of the Blues’ between Royal College, Colombo, and St. Thomas’ College, Mt. Lavinia, for the prestigious Rt. Hon. D. S. Senanayake Memorial Shield, 2018 has been rescheduled to Friday (9) , Saturday (10) and Sunday (11).

The decision has been taken as a mark of respect for the Late Venerable Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thero’s funeral arrangement which is set to take place at Independence Square on Thursday(8), announced Chairman of Joint Organizing Committee Hashan De Silva.

The Royal-Thomian, has a history spanning across 138 years and is also the second longest uninterrupted cricket series played in the world.

The annual Royal-Thomian cricket encounter was previously scheduled to be held on March 8, 9 and 10, 2018, at the SSC Grounds, Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories