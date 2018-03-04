139th Royal-Thomian BATTLE OF THE BLUES rescheduled

Sri Lanka’s blue ribbon cricket encounter, the ‘Battle of the Blues’ between Royal College, Colombo, and St. Thomas’ College, Mt. Lavinia, for the prestigious Rt. Hon. D. S. Senanayake Memorial Shield, 2018 has been rescheduled to Friday (9) , Saturday (10) and Sunday (11).

The decision has been taken as a mark of respect for the Late Venerable Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thero’s funeral arrangement which is set to take place at Independence Square on Thursday(8), announced Chairman of Joint Organizing Committee Hashan De Silva.

The Royal-Thomian, has a history spanning across 138 years and is also the second longest uninterrupted cricket series played in the world.

The annual Royal-Thomian cricket encounter was previously scheduled to be held on March 8, 9 and 10, 2018, at the SSC Grounds, Colombo.